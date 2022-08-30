A 32-year-old Kickapoo Reservation resident, charged with murder in the first degree, is set for preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Stryder Keo remains incarcerated in Brown County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond. He was arrested July 17 in connection with a shooting death of William Blacksmith, age 35 of Whiting, that Sunday morning.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that dispatch received a report at 7:20 a.m. of a possible shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation near the vicinity of 1300 Firefly. Sheriff Merchant said multiple law enforcement agencies responded and one fatality confirmed - upon arrival, Blacksmith, was unresponsive in the yard near that address with multiple gunshot wounds.
Keo was arrested a short time later without incident at his home on the reservation.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said a two-count complaint charging Keo with one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Aggravated Battery was filed in the District Court of Brown County July 18 in connection with the shooting.
Hill said that count two involves another individual who was struck by one of the shots allegedly fired by Keo.
Keo is set to appear for preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in Brown County District Court.
The incident is being investigated by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, coordinated with the Brown County Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
