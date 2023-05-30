top story Kettler hired as high school AD By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email May 30, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo | Hiawatha World Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Hiawatha School Board met in special session Tuesday morning and following an Executive Session voted to hire Ben Kettler as the new high school Athletic Director/Vice Principal.Kettler has been physical education instructor and athletic director at the middle school for many years. He will replace Josh Mosher, who resigned from the position earlier this month after 2 years. More from this section Are You Washing Your Towels Enough? Kendra Wilkinson wants her kids to feel 'proud' of her Dame Vivienne Westwood’s grave targeted by thieves: ‘It’s just so disrespectful!’ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Summer Splash Shop Local set for June 6-17 Chief justice reappoints four to Kansas Judicial Council Horton High announces Honor Rolls Always Remember History Mysteries at the Museum, “My Rose Garden Memorial" Windmill Lane Flea Market set for June 9-10 Kettler hired as high school AD Distinguished local veteran and former businessman passes away Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHiawatha city administrator arrested following traffic incident in Belton, Mo.Hiawatha home seriously damaged by fireHuge Mass of Sargassum Seaweed Is Targeting Florida's Coast, With Hazards to HealthLocal woman wins city logo contestSchuetz files for re-election; Howard and Patton file for Hiawatha School BoardRed Hawk track and field team shines against State competitionCounty Commission accepts budget requestsTollefson (CSM), A. Dean 1938-2023Hiawatha Commission announces winner of City logo contestRuby Slipper is a safe haven for handicapped goats Images Videos CommentedStudy IDs Link for Depression, Physical Conditions Requiring Hospitalization (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
