The Kansas Highway Patrol is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Kansas and local law enforcement agencies for a statewide DUI enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 27. The focus of the enforcement is to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roadways.

The Patrol will participate in the 4th annual “Saturation Saturday” campaign. For this campaign, law enforcement will implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols to combat impaired driving across the state. This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happens to coincide with the annual Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) You Drink. You Drive. You Lose campaign. Thanks to funding provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the Patrol will have additional coverage available during this period to help ensure that motorists reach their destinations safely.

