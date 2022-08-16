The Kansas Highway Patrol has reported on two recent accidents.
On Sunday, an accident was reported at the juncture of U.S. 36 and Natchez Street in Hiawatha at approximately 2:45 p.m.. According to the report, a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Norma Jean Brownlee, 74, of Sabetha was westbound on US 36 when it struck a 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by Jose Pinto, 44, of Fairview - that was turning eastbound onto Natchez from US 36 and failed to yield to Brownlee's vehicle.
KHP reports Brownlee was taken to Amberwell Hiawatha with suspected minor injury and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Pinto was also wearing a seatbelt and received no apparent injury.
The KHP also reported on an accident that happened Aug. 10 about 1:30 a.m. on U.S. 73 Highway, about 9.5 miles south of Hiawatha.
According to the KHP report, a 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by Nichole Stauss, 48, of Falls City, Neb., was southbound, went off the road into the east ditch and struck a tree.
Stauss, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Amberwell Hiawatha with suspected serious injury.
