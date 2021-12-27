The Kansas Highway Patrol reported on a fatality and injury accident in Brown County over the Christmas holiday weekend.
A Minnesota woman died after her SUV was struck by a semi on U.S. 75 Highway on Christmas Eve.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident happened just before 1:30 p.m.
Friday on U.S. 75, near the Sac N Fox Truck Stop.
According to the KHP crash report, a semi - driven by Roy L./Ebarb of Park City, Kan., was pulling out of a private drive to go southbound on U75. A 2005 Suburban, driven by Soccoro Mercado, 46, of West Concocrd, Minn., was southbound on U75. As the semi was in the intersection turning southbound, Mercado's vehicle struck the rear of the semi trailer.
Mercado, who was wearing a seatbelt, died as a result of her injuries from the accident and Ebarb was not injured.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday, a Horton woman and a child were injured in an accident on Kansas Highway 20 near the intersection of Kingfisher Road.
According to the KHP report, a 2021 Ford Explorer - driven by Cory Aron Herbers, 28 of Horton, was traveling westbound on K-20 when he lost control of the vehicle due to an ice patch. The vehicle traveled into the ditch and overturned.
Sustaining injury in the accident were passengers Carrie Steimel, 46, of Horton, who was transferred to Hiawatha Community Hospital and Easton Herbers, age 6, who was transferred to Children's Mercy.
According to the KHP report, all occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.
