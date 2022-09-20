The Largest Rail Safety Law Enforcement Initiative during Rail Safety Week 2022
The Kansas Highway Patrol will join Operation LifeSaver, Amtrak Police and more than 600 local, state, federal and railroad law enforcement departments for "Operation Clear Track" on Tuesday, September 20 during Rail Safety Week (RSW), September 19-25, to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws nationwide. “Operation Clear Track” is the largest single law enforcement railroad safety operation in the U.S.
The goal of Rail Safety Week’s “Operation Clear Track” is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks. Law enforcement will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossings, handing out railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians and issuing warnings and citations to violators.
Federal statistics show that every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train. “Operation Clear Track” is an effort by Operation Lifesaver Inc., Amtrak Police and law enforcement partners nationwide to raise awareness about the need for caution near railroad tracks and trains.
For more information, visit the Rail Safety Week landing page and Operation Lifesaver, Inc.’s website for safety tips and statistics. Contact news@oli.org or MediaRelations@amtrak.com for more information on “Operation Clear Track.”
