The Largest Rail Safety Law Enforcement Initiative during Rail Safety Week 2022

The Kansas Highway Patrol will join Operation LifeSaver, Amtrak Police and more than 600 local, state, federal and railroad law enforcement departments for "Operation Clear Track" on Tuesday, September 20 during Rail Safety Week (RSW), September 19-25, to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws nationwide. “Operation Clear Track” is the largest single law enforcement railroad safety operation in the U.S.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.