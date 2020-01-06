The Second Harvest Community Food Bank will be moving the Kickapoo Fresh Mobile Pantry location to Eternal Hope Family Life Center in Hiawatha starting in February.
Blake Haynes with Second Harvest confirmed the change and said the Mobile Pantry will still be held on the Kickapoo Reservation for January and then make the transition.
Upcoming dates at the Eternal Hope Family Center, 424 Oregon St., are from 10 a.m. until noon on the following Thursdays: Feb. 13, March 12 and April 9 - open to the general public while supplies last. There is a pick up limit of five families per vehicle.
For more information contact Second Harvest at (816) 364-FOOD or go to SHCFB.org.
(0) comments
