A 32-year-old male resident of the Kickapoo Reservation is being held on $1 million bond and is facing murder charges in connection with a shooting death of a Whiting man Sunday morning.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that dispatch received a report at 7:20 a.m. of a possible shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation near the vicinity of 1300 Firefly.
"Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and one fatality was confirmed," Sheriff Merchant said. "Upon arrival, William Blacksmith, 35, Whiting was unresponsive in the yard near that address with multiple gunshot wounds."
Sheriff Merchant confirmed that the suspect, Stryder Keo, 32 was arrested a short time later without incident at his home on the reservation.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said a two-count complaint charging Keo with one count of Murder in the First Degree and one count of Aggravated Battery was filed in the District Court of Brown County Monday afternoon in connection with the early morning Sunday shooting.
Keo is currently being held in Brown County Jail on a $1 million bond and was set to have his first appearance later Monday or early Tuesday morning in District Court.
The incident is being investigated by the Brown County Sheriff's Office, coordinated with the Brown County Attorney and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Sheriff Merchant said multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation and the Brown County Sheriff's Office appreciates their assistance.
