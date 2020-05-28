The Kickapoo Tribe has announced the Golden Eagle Casino will be closed until June 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tribal Chairman Lester Randall said the casino has posted this notification on Facebook, but he wanted to get the word out to area communities. The casino has been closed several weeks now, due to the pandemic.
Randall said the tribe is continuing to assess the coronavirus situation and is monitoring positive cases in Brown and neighboring counties as they determine when to reopen the casino to the public.
