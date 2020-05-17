HORTON - The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas has confirmed its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on the Kickapoo Reservation.
In a news release issued Friday, tribal officials state that both individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 are self-isolating. The two cases are not connected and both individuals, who reside on the Kickapoo Reservation, contracted the disease outside of the Reservation boundaries.
“While this is a day we anticipated may come, we had hoped that our aggressive and proactive approach would prevent entry of this virus onto our Reservation,” said Tribal Chairman Lester Randall.
Staff for both the Tribe and the Casino were notified of the positive tests late Thursday.
“The health and safety of our tribal members and our community is our top priority and I think its important to remember that everyone is vulnerable to COVID-19.” Chairman Randall reiterated. “It’s extremely important to be cautious, follow self-distancing guidelines, wash your hands frequently, stay home when you feel ill and wear a mask in public if at all possible.”
The Kickapoo Tribal Health Clinic has administered 25 swab tests, of which only one was positive.
“I think it’s crucial that we don’t stigmatize this disease or make these individuals feel isolated or abandoned.” Chairman Randall also stated, “It’s more important than ever that we, as a community, offer support and communicate the message, we are here to help.”
As a safety precaution, the Tribe has closed its Golden Eagle Casino until June 1 at which time they will re-evaluate the health data and consult with public health officials to determine the appropriate course of action.
The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas has more than 1,600 members and is governed by its Tribal Council. Tribal Council Members are: Lester Randall, Chairman; Johanna Thomas, Vice Chairman; Bobbie Ann Whitewater, Secretary; Carla Ramirez Cavin, Member; Christina Wahwasuck, Member; and Jason Thomas, Member.
The Tribe’s reservation land is located approximately five miles west of Horton, Kansas in Brown County and encompasses an area of approximately 30 square miles (the Tribe does not own all of the land located within the Federally-recognized reservation).
For more information on the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, please refer to the following Kickapoo Tribe websites or contact Tribal Chairman Lester Randall:
