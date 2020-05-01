HORTON - In an effort to suppress the spread of COVID-19 on the Kickapoo Reservation, the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, today, extended the closure of its government buildings and the Golden Eagle Casino until June 1, 2020.
Prior to June 1, tribal leadership will consult with emergency management and local health officials to determine whether further closure is necessary. The Kickapoo Trading Post will reopen on May 18 during its normal business hours. No more than 10 customers will be allowed in the Trading Post at a time.
The Tribe has administered 33 COVID-19 tests, all of which were negative for the disease. At this time, there have been zero cases of COVID-19 on the Kickapoo Reservation and in Brown County.
“The fact that we have encouraged our tribal community to stay home and took proactive steps to assist our community in following self-distancing guidelines, is reflected in the fact that we have had no cases of COVID-19 on our reservation," said Kickapoo Tribal Chairman Lester Randall. "We are doing our part to flatten the curve.”
Tribal Officials continue to encourage tribal members and those in the community to stay home, follow federal guidelines for self-distancing and avoid exposure to those who are ill. As restrictions are lifted and Americans cautiously readjust to life after quarantine, the Tribe remains eager to transition to normal life.
“Life will go back to normal, but it will be a new normal,” Randall said. “And we will make adjustments and keep moving forward in order to persevere.”
“We continue to consult with experts and weigh the current economic impact we are facing versus the impact the disease could potentially have on our tribal community and the decision is always clear," Randall continued. "The health and safety of our tribal membership, our employees and our casino patrons are foremost our number one priority.”
The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas has more than 1,600 members and is governed by its Tribal Council. Tribal Council Members are: Lester Randall, Chairman; Johanna Thomas, Vice Chairwoman; Bobbie Ann Whiteater, Secretary; Carla Ramirez Cavin, Member; Christina Wahwasuck, Member; and Jason Thomas, Member.
The Tribe’s reservation land is located approximately five miles west of Horton, Kansas in Brown County and encompasses an area of approximately 30 square miles (the Tribe does not own all of the land located within the Federally-recognized reservation).
For more information on the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, please refer to the following Kickapoo Tribe websites or contact Tribal Chairman Lester Randall:
