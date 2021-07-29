The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas is now requiring anyone entering a tribal facility wear a cloth face covering.
Tribal officials state this is for the safety of the Kickapoo community and employees. this includes the Kickapoo Tribal Administration Building, the Kickapoo Health clinic, Kickapoo Nation School, Kickapoo Head Start and any other tribally-operated department or building.
This also includes the Golden Eagle Casino. This requirement is in effect notwithstanding the mandates of Brown County or the State of Kansas.
