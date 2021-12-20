Tom Kidwell is retiring after 38 years in community banking in the Horton and Hiawatha communities.
Kidwell started with the Bank of Horton back in 1983, working there for 8 years as a Vice President. In 1991 the Bank of Horton was bought out by the Kansas State Bank and Kidwell worked for KSB as a Vice President for 11 years. Girard National Bank of Girard, Kan., (now GNBank) owned by the Schifferdecker family purchased the bank in 2002.
Kidwell was promoted to Community Branch President on 2002. In 2011, he became the Regional Branch President after he took on the management of the Hiawatha Branch. Kidwell said he has enjoyed his 38 years in banking working in both Horton and Hiawatha communities and will miss many of his customers and employees of whom he has built working relationships and many friendships.
Kidwell still owns and manages Kidwell Crop Insurance agency that serves customers in 3 counties and will continue managing his crop agency.
Kidwell has been an avid lover of boating since a young boy and will be spending some time and enjoying his home at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Kidwell also has 4 children and 11 grandchildren and said he hopes to spend more time with his family during retirement and do some traveling across the country.
His last day at both branches will be Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.