The Hiawatha Kiwanis go out rain or shine to install flags around the community as part of it's annual flag project.
Monday was mostly cloudy and rainy, but more than 120 flags were taken around the community - with 40 downtown for the day. The flags go out at 7 a.m. and are taken down by 7 p.m.
Local groups, such as the Scouts, also help the Kiwanis and this year some of the Bravos baseball players who had arrived to Kansas also helped with the project. The Bravos are part of the Midwest Plains college wooden-bat league and bring in college players from several countries including America, Venezuela, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Panama and more. Several will be staying in Hiawatha, hosted by local families, and the team will practice at Paul Rockey Memorial Field.
The Kiwanis flag project is in it's eighth year and local businesses, organizations and even individuals pay an annual fee to have flags installed on specific days during the year - including Memorial Day, Flag Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and Veterans Day. Funds raised from the flag project go toward sponsoring local youth programs, raising money for schools and shelters, building and renovating playgrounds, children's literacy programs and much more.
The service costs $30 annually and if anyone is interested in taking part, they can contact the Justin Fluke with Kiwanis at justinfluke@hotmail.com.
