Several downtown businesses went together Friday to sponsor Kool Kids Crazy Summer Splash fun on a hot June afternoon.
Events were from 2-4 p.m. at participating businesses downtown and included a sidewalk chalk contest, temporary tattoos station, popsicles, cookie booth, Aflac duck games and golfing and a giant coloring station at RehabVisions. Other participating businesses included BBCC Properties - who sponsored a free pool party at the Hiawatha Aquatic Park that evening - N&N Disposal, Magic City Appliances, Rogue Street Tacos, Lifetime Learning, Heartland Realty, Ryan Meininger State Farm and others.
Local artist Katherine Miller created a giant coloring page that was on display at RehabVisions, where kids could stop by and put a splash of color on the coloring page.
Angela Entrikin with BBCC Properties said the downtown businesses hope to sponsor something special each month and said for the community to stay tuned to find out what the July event is.
