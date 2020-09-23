The Brown County Attorney reported Wednesday that Andrew Kreek entered guilty pleas to charges of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, aggravated battery and speeding in connection with a November fatality accident near Hiawatha.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill confirmed that Kreek, who was 17 at the time of the November 2019 accident at the junction of Horned Owl and US 36 Highway, entered the pleas in Brown County District Court on Tuesday. He is charged with three separate counts of aggravated battery for causing "bodily harm or disfigurement to another person" in addition to speeding in connection with the accident. He is set for disposition (sentencing) on Nov. 17.
Hill stated his office received investigative reports from the Kansas Highway Patrol’s office on April 29 in connection with the single fatality accident that occurred late the night of Nov. 16 that involved five Hiawatha teens, including 16-year-old Ian Miller, who died as a result of his injuries. Three others — Kreek — and passengers Gabriel Corbett, and Naveigh Dismang, were hospitalized with critical injuries and remained in rehabilitative care for several weeks. One passenger, Andrew Woods, 19, was treated and released at a local hospital.
A juvenile complaint was filed in the District Court of Brown County on May 8 against Kreek of Hiawatha. Digital evidence from the Kansas Highway Patrol of the motor vehicle's event data recorder showing the speed of the vehicle in the five seconds preceding impact as well as a search warrant to determine Kreek's blood alcohol content within three hours of the accident were used as evidence in the case. Assisting the KHP in the investigation was the Brown County Sheriff's Office and the Hiawatha Police Department.
Also in connection with the November 2019 accident, charges were filed against Kyle White, 26, of rural Hiawatha on charges of unlawfully hosting minors and eight counts of furnishing alcoholic liquor to a minor. Hill said White is set for trial in November although the Supreme Court COVID protocols may affect that.
