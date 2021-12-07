KwiKom Communications has announced the purchase of BBWI.net’s assets. BBWI.net provided broadband wireless Internet to support territories spanning portions of Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.
Company officials say this acquisition is a positive evolution that will accompany KwiKom’s already robust and growing fixed wireless and fiber optic Internet networks. In addition, KwiKom officials say they are excited to provide state-of-the-art products and opportunities to new and existing customers.
KwiKom looks forward to continuing to serve the area, contributing a superior level of service and customer support, striving to meet the home, business, and educational needs and demands of our consumers.
“This is a terrific advancement to bring reliable and truly unlimited Internet to more communities,” said KwiKom President Zachery Peres. "Upgrade and expansion plans are underway and we are excited to bring staff from BBWI.net over to join in these efforts."
KwiKom Communications is a fixed wireless and fiber optic Internet company, with headquarters in Iola, Kansas. KwiKom company officials say they take pride in providing world class service with a philosophy based on treating people the way they want to be treated - with transparency, respect, and excellence.
"Accompanied by a passion for customer service, we are enthusiastic for the future and welcome BBWI.net subscribers to the KwiKom Family."
