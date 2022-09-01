Lansing escapee apprehended Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Sep 1, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Minimum-custody resident Michael Shane Stroede has been apprehended.Stroede was taken into custody Thursday morning, September 1, 2022, by officials from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. He was arrested on the KDOC escape warrant without incident.Stroede had been placed on escape status after he walked away from the minimum-security unit at the Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) on Aug. 30, 2022.No other details are being released as the investigation is ongoing. More from this section My relationship with social media has changed, says Madison Beer Laverne Cox laughs off being 'mistaken' for Beyonce Charlbi Dean has died aged 32 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Community Happenings Hiawatha School Board sets special meeting for attorney-client privilege Texas woman charged in connection with fatality accident Financial Aid Tip of the Month, September 2022 Fields managed specifically for dove hunting now open Hiawatha Police investigating theft Governor Laura Kelly proclaims September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month County Commissioners put final stamp on 2023 budget Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice report on pedestrian-vehicle accidentPolice investigating unattended death on side of roadGroundbreaking ceremony for Championship Sports ComplexRed Hawks show well at NC JamboreeAg Museum expanding with new facilitiesU.S. 36 project starting in Marshall, Nemaha countiesSheriff warns of another scamKansas Republican Jake LaTurner defends $40B aid package for UkraineEppens, Jane E. 1953-2022Gov. Kelly urges Kansas small business to prepare for COVID-19 property tax relief program Images Videos CommentedHiawatha 6-year-old raises funds for school supplies (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
