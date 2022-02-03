The Community Latchkey Program has been serving the community of Hiawatha for 30 years.
Located at the United Methodist Church basement, the program has only had four directors over the last three decades, with the last 25 years under Corinne Weldon. The first director was Carolyn Andres, with Virginia Noon and Deb Smith also serving for a short time.
The idea was born out of a need for after school care and the United Methodist Church's desire to help the school children and families. A newsletter sent home with a survey for area families to see how much interest there was in an afterschool program.
The program would provide after school activities, snacks and study time for elementary school children from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. - only on days school is in session. If there was enough interest, the it was projected to start the program in 1991-92.
Initially, the thought was that the program would be staffed by volunteers and offered at no charge for elementary school students who would otherwise be left alone after school.
Through this survey, 15 children in need of after-school care were identified and the idea took root. A steering committee was formed, that included several members of the First UMC as well as representatives from other churches and the school.
Fast forward to 2022 as the Latchkey program is celebrating its 30th year on Feb. 3 and is a fully licensed after school care program, for up to 24 kids and provide employment for a director and an assistant director.
Weldon said that in recent years, some of the protocol had changed. While volunteers helped staff Latchkey, due to more stringent state guidelines, it was tough to get the volunteers all of the training hours, background checks and licensing. Having two paid staff members made more sense, with Weldon as director and Bethany Meyers as assistant.
"Our feeling is, if we are expecting volunteers to follow through the education required, it we thought we may as well hire an assistant," she said.
Weldon said it's through the support of not only the church, but from the community and other churches that make it possible to pay the two staff members and keep the program going.
Latchkey is in session every day there is school. The program is offered to students in kindergarten through fourth grade and Weldon said the students walk over to the church daily right after school.
Weldon said that while she is licensed for a capacity of 24 kids, she currently has 32 on the enrollment list as some students come only occasionally.
"Not everyone comes everyday," she said. "Sometimes we see someone just once a month."
Once the students arrive at Latchkey, they enjoy some down time and a snack. She said they can do homework if they want, and if it's nice outside they always walk over to the elementary school playground.
"It's more of a free-flowing program - kids are so overscheduled these days, that it's nice for them to just get outside, or play and visit with friends," she said.
Due to the varying schedules of student pick-ups, Weldon said they don't schedule any specific activities. She is proud that the Latchkey students do make a craft for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner every year.
The basement of the United Methodist Church is open for the Latchkey program daily and Weldon said they have basketball hoops, Legos, tumbling mats, two computers that are for games only (without any internet access), lots of toys, crafts and more.
"We got a huge donation from Kiwanis that helped us buy a big Legos kit," she said. "That's a favorite place the kids like to go."
The basketball hoops and tumbling mats were also purchased through the Roger and Ruth Wolfe grant - in fact, most of the games and supplies at Latchkey were due to the generosity of other churches, organizations, businesses and individuals in the community.
She again thanked the United Methodist Church for supporting the program, noting that the church does not charge rent and provides cleaning and sanitizing services.
At the beginning, the afterschool charge was $1 a day and 30 years later it is $4 a day per student, which Weldon said is still very low for childcare.
"It's only because of the church that we are able to keep costs low," she said.
Weldon said they are always happy to accept donations from members of the community for supplies, toys, crafts, games and more - along with snacks for the students. Financial contributions are also very welcome in order for the program to fill in the gaps.
"It's surprising how generous people are," she said. "It's nice to know the community supports something like this."
Weldon said the Latchkey program is planning to continue serving the community for a long time and she always has a waiting list of students. With eighth fourth graders moving on, she said she already has seven of those spots filled. But she advised that families go ahead and fill out the paperwork to be on the waiting list, as spots often open up.
Anyone wanting to contribute to the Latchkey program can contact the Latchkey program through it's Facebook or contact Weldon at 785-741-0622.
