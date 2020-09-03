After 28 years with Hiawatha’s Community Latchkey Program, the group has announced the retirement Barb Mueller. Mueller started with the program at its inception in 1992 and has been a constant ever since.
The Latchkey program is an afterschool group that hosts students K-4 attending Hiawatha schools who would otherwise go home to an empty house. Located at the First United Methodist Church at 410 Hiawatha Avenue, the program is staffed by Program Director Corinne Weldon and Assistant Program Director Christy Hageman.
Weldon said that Mueller has been an outstanding volunteer, always there to help with snacks and cleanup, as well as helping kids with crafts and other projects.
“She has been with the program from the start,” said Weldon. “She helped to build the foundation of a new program in 1992 and that is still going strong 28 years later.”
