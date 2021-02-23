Beginning Feb. 22 through March 5, the Hiawatha Police Department will join law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma with increased enforcement near area high schools in an effort to raise awareness through seatbelt usage.
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens 15-18 years old in the United States – ahead of all other types of injury, disease or violence.
“Even one teen death in unacceptable," said Chief John Defore. “Please slow down, put your phone or other devices away or turn them off, and always buckle up. This more then an a plea for your safety, it is the law”.
Officers will issue citations to any individual who refuses to obey the traffic laws, wither it is for speeding, texting or failing to buckle up. Please help by reminding all teens that driving is a privilege ad encourage them to learn about the importance of driving safely.
