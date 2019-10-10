Two Brown County law enforcement organizations have been awarded grants to support the purchase of new equipment and technology, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced today.
Horton Police Department will receive $24,890 to enhance existing in-car and body camera systems.
Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska will receive $34,650 to replace existing outdated in-car and body camera systems.
“One of the keys to keeping our communities safe in the 21st Century is making sure our law enforcement officers have 21st Century technology,” Schmidt said. “These grants will provide opportunities for local authorities to make these upgrades.”
The grants are part of the Federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program and were awarded by the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Schmidt serves as the chair of the council.
