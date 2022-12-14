Print

Driving while impaired can be a deadly decision. That’s why the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and law enforcement agencies across the state want to remind all drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this holiday season. Enforcement on this law occurs all year long, but officers will be especially focused from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1 to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roads. 

“As friends and families gather across our state, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be there to help keep you safe. There will be extra patrols throughout the holidays. Please do your part so everyone makes it to their destinations safely,” said KHP Lieutenant Candace Breshears. “Always celebrate responsibly and have a plan in place for a designated driver or utilize a rideshare service. And always, buckle up and put the distractions away so you can focus on driving safely.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.