Driving while impaired can be a deadly decision. That’s why the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) and law enforcement agencies across the state want to remind all drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this holiday season. Enforcement on this law occurs all year long, but officers will be especially focused from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1 to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roads.
“As friends and families gather across our state, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be there to help keep you safe. There will be extra patrols throughout the holidays. Please do your part so everyone makes it to their destinations safely,” said KHP Lieutenant Candace Breshears. “Always celebrate responsibly and have a plan in place for a designated driver or utilize a rideshare service. And always, buckle up and put the distractions away so you can focus on driving safely.”
According to KDOT, there were 18 people killed and more than 700 injured from over 2,000 crashes during Dec. 16, 2021, to Jan. 1, 2022. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that across the U.S., one person was killed in an impaired driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020.
“It’s so important that drivers act responsibly and never drive impaired from any impairing substance,” said KDOT Behavioral Safety Manager Gary Herman. “The holidays are a special time of year, and we want everyone to safely enjoy this season. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that impaired driving is illegal, and it takes lives.”
Those caught driving impaired could face jail time, lose their driver’s license/vehicle and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, higher insurance rates and lost wages.
There are safe alternatives to driving impaired - designate a sober driver, use a ride service, call a taxi or a sober friend or stay home if plans include drinking. Take the keys away and make a plan to get friends home safely. And contact local law enforcement if a suspected impaired driver is seen.
The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by KDOT. For more information on traveling safety this holiday season, visit http://www.KTSRO.org.
