A 20-year-old Willis man has entered pleas on burglary, rape and additional charges in Brown County District Court.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Anthony “AJ” Lay appeared in court on Thursday, Jan. 2 and entered pleas to three different cases.
Lay was formally charged Jan. 9, 2018 in connection with an alleged rape of an individual over the age of 18, as investigated by the Hiawatha Police Department.
Lay was also arrested in January in Hiawatha on burglary and theft charges relating to a break-in in Atchison County and charges of possession of stolen property in addition to other charges in Brown County.
He was accused of allegedly burglarizing Armstrong Tires in rural Muscotah in Atchison County several times, allegedly using a fake name to possess tire orders, then failing to pick them up. It’s alleged Lay broke into the business at least six times since early December and the amount placed on stolen items is around $8,000. Brown County authorities had received tips about Lay allegedly selling stolen goods — which led to a joint investigation between the two counties.
Hill said Lay pled no contest to felony criminal possession of a firearm, a level 8 non person felony. He said the stolen property charges filed in the Brown County case arose out of property stolen in Atchison County.
"Since he was convicted of stealing the same property in the Atchison County case, we could not proceed with those charges in Brown County, thus leaving the criminal possession of firearm as the remaining charge," Hill said.
In the second case, Lay pled no contest to felony aggravated sexual battery, for which Hill said the sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of between 114 and 128 months in prison without probation. Lay will also be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years upon release from prison.
Hill stated that the plea was entered after consultation with and the blessing of the victim, her family and law enforcement who worked the case as the conviction should result in a lengthy prison sentence and registration as a sex offender for 25 years after release from prison without the necessity of the victim having to re-live the offense by testifying at the jury trial set in February.
In the final case, Lay pled no contest to several counts Count I – Felony Fleeing to Elude a Police Officer, a level 9 person felony; Count II - Circumvention of Ignition Interlock Device, a class A non-person misdemeanor; Count III - No Insurance, a class B non-person misdemeanor; Count IV - Improper Registration, an unclassified misdemeanor; Count V - Speeding, a traffic infraction; and Count VI - Failure to Activate and Use Turn Signal, a traffic infraction.
Lay’s bond was revoked and he was remanded to the Brown County Jail to await his sentencing on March 23, 2020.
