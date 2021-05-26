The first major obstacle for the proposed Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex is in the rear view mirror for the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club, as the group was officially granted a 25-year lease at Noble Park for their planned indoor practice facility.
With the land issue wrapped up, the group will now shift their focus to the next phase, as they are gearing up for this weekend’s Match Day fundraiser, sponsored by the Hiawatha Community Foundation.
The Sports Complex is a $1.8 million, three-phase project, featuring an indoor practice facility, a new softball field at Noble Park and upgrades to the current baseball field. The initial phase, the indoor facility, will be owned and managed by the HBSC, and will be a multi-use building, with a vast scope of potential uses from indoor practices, to community and recreation events. While the first phase is the current focus, the group is attempting to raise the entirety of the funds through community donations, grant funding and support from local organizations.
The HBSC is raising funds as a part of the Hiawatha Community Foundation, and will be a part of this weekend’s matching event online and at the Fisher Center on Saturday and the Hiawatha Country Club Sunday. With $1,500 in matching funds in place from HCF, the HBSC has also received a generous donation of $5,000 from T Meyer Farms, and will be matching funds raised though the weekend at 50 cents on the dollar. Donations can be made between 12:00 a.m. on May 29th until 11:59 p.m. on May 30, or in person at the Fisher Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday May 29 or the Hiawatha Country Club on Sunday May 30th from noon to 6 p.m.
Donations or other gifts can be made throughout the year by searching for the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex at www.givebacktomoveforward.com.
Organizers with the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club would like thank the community in advance for their generosity and commitment to the project.
