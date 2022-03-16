The Homer White American Legion Post 66 has been working on improvements at each of the two cemeteries in Hiawatha and also has a few volunteers chipping in.
Steve Winter with the Legion said late last summer two elementary age boys - Porter Hillyer and Mason Bechtold - under the guidance of their grandfather bill McCauley, repainted the white Civil War canon at the Hiawatha Cemetery.
The Legion also refurbished the landscaping around the large Veterans Flagpole in the northwest corner of the Hiawatha Cemetery.
Winter also said the American Legion is also working on some other projects for the community and said announcements on those will be coming soon.
