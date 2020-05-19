The Homer White Post 66 American Legion has made some announcements concerning Memorial Day activities.
The Legion and the local Scouts and 4-H will be installing flags at the local cemeteries over Memorial Weekend.
Installation will begin at Hiawatha Cemetery at 8 a.m. with Legion and Scouts and Mt. Hope at 8:45 a.m. with Legion and 4-H Club.
On Monday, flags will be taken down, starting at 4. Volunteers are welcome however the Legion reminds everyone to practice social distancing and keep groups of 10 at least 6 feet away from each other.
Post 66 Curt Weldon said the Post has made the difficult decision during this COVID-19 pandemic to cancel the annual Memorial Day Services for this year. He said the cancellation comes as a result of concern for public health and safety of our citizens, along with social distancing guidelines.
“Prayers for the safety of all our citizens and hope that our community continues to work together during this unprecedented time,” he said. “I would also encourage our community to honor our fallen service members this Memorial Day by laying flowers independently at monuments or flying the flag at half-staff to support the memories of veterans lost.”
