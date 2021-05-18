Homer White American Legion Post 66 is planning its annual Memorial Day services and installation of flags.
The Memorial Day services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31 at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 611 Utah St., in Hiawatha.
There will be a remembrance of the veterans who have passed along with the story and special recognition of the Brown County Honor Guard.
There will be a three-rifle volley and "Taps" at the closing of the ceremony by the Honor Guard.
Installation of flags will be on the morning of Saturday, May 29 at both cemeteries in Hiawatha. At 8 a.m., members of the Legion, along with local Scouts will begin flag installation at Hiawatha Cemetery. At 8:45 a.m., the flag installation will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery with the local 4-H group helping. The public is invited to help as well.
On Monday, May 31, the flags will be taken down at 4:30 p.m. at both cemeteries. The public is invited to help during this time as well.
