The American Legion Homer White Post 66 presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Hiawatha World Managing Editor Joey May.
The post has presented a total of five Certificates of Appreciation over the past couple of years and the honor is voted on by members. Homer White Post 66 Chaplain Bob Sines said May's support of veterans, specifically Homer White Post 66 and the Honor Guard, goes back many years.
"The Hiawatha World, guided by Joey, gave sharing of stories and photographs that enlightened the community and supported Vets," Sines said. "She realized the goings and projects regarding the Veterans needed community awareness."
Sines said May is the Legion post's "Go To Girl" when they have various events including Veteran Day dinners, Memorial Day activities, Homer White Week, Legacy Run fundraiser, parade coverage, posting photos of Veterans groups, posting names and pictures of deceased veterans.
"The Hiawatha World served us well and gave their loyal readers something to look forward to each week," Sines said, also thanking Hiawatha World multimedia advertising manager Sarah Wissler. "Thanks to Joey and Sarah."
May said she was very surprised and appreciative of the honor, noting that she has always had a big place in her heart for Veterans and their families as both of her deceased grandfathers - Clifford Rudder and Carl Ellis - were World War II veterans. She said she also has a nephew - Jeremy Koenig - in the Air Force and he is currently deployed overseas.
"The community of Hiawatha is blessed to have a Legion post in our town," she said. "Our Homer White Post 66 is very active with outreach to not only veterans, but to the school and students - supporting them through scholarships and many other ways. Our Legion works with other organizations in the community - such as partnering with Scouts and 4H clubs to install flags at the cemeteries for Memorial Weekend and is always interested in helping. I - and the Hiawatha World - are honored at this certificate and are proud to support our local Veterans and Homer White Post 66."
