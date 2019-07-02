Robert Sines of Home White American Legion Post 66 in Hiawatha was present at Monday night’s city commission meeting, and discussed the group’s plan celebrate the namesake of the Post at the end of this month.
Sines said the Post was named after White, one of seven Hiawathans to serve in World War I. This year will mark the 100th anniversary of the conclusion of the first World War, as well as the creation of the American Legion Charter, and the military funeral in Hiawatha for White. Sines told the commission that White’s funeral and procession through town was one of the most well-attended in Kansas, with visitors including state dignitaries, the governor, citizens and American Legion Posts from all over the area.
The week celebration will include gatherings, a band, a car show, a banquet and a reenactment of White’s funeral procession through town. Sines said he has spoken to and will include every civic organization in town, with all agreeing to be part of the festivities.
