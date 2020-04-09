On Wednesday, the Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 to overturn Gov. Laura Kelly’s newest executive order that specifically restricted the size of religious gatherings to 10 or less — citing a reason that the governor’s orders likely violated the state constitution.
The governor’s latest executive order was to take effect at noon on Wednesday — in light of the possibility of upcoming Easter services. While the majority of churches had taken it upon themselves to cancel public services — many going online to offer services — Gov. Kelly’s orders made it very specific. In addition, she limited funeral services to gatherings of 10 people or less.
This week’s numbers of cases have escalated daily, with 11 more deaths and an additional nearly 150 cases on Wednesday, Gov. Kelly announced at her live press conference that afternoon. She said her concern was for the health and safety of Kansans, and politics need to be set aside, as these recent moves were confusing for the citizens in a time when they needed solidarity by its leaders. She, along with Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials, also announced that some of the clusters of the virus they have been tracking has been linked to religious gatherings.
Governor Laura Kelly made this public statement on her Facebook page:
“This virus has been hard for all of us. As your governor, all I can do is take decisive steps to mitigate the damage, flatten the curve as quickly as possible, and prevent this virus from reaching its full, lethal potential.
That’s why all the difficult decisions I’ve made up to this point have been unavoidable, and absolutely crucial. That’s why I’m deeply disappointed that Republican leadership isn’t putting the health and safety of Kansas families first – including our faith communities.
At the end of the day, we are all in this together. So we have got to work together. Period. If we’re going to beat COVID-19, we must attack it with the same resolve — — united as Kansans.”
According to Associated Press reports, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said that while restricting in-person religious gatherings to counteract the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus is sound public health advice, the order likely violates the state constitutional and statutory protections for religious freedom and must not be enforced by arrest, prosecution, fines or imprisonment as a penalty for worshiping. Schmidt stated in a memorandum to law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide that Section 7 of the Kansas Constitution’s Bill of rights, as well as the state’s Preservation for Religious Freedom Act, both set strict limits on the authority of any state or local government authority, including the governor, to restrict the religious freedoms of Kansans.
