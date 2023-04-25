Randy Garber

Rep. Randy Garber

As you read this, the legislature is in the final week of session which is called the veto session. The governor has vetoed several pieces of legislation which passed both houses by large margins. The House and Senate Leadership will decide which of the vetoed bills the chambers will attempt to override. It requires a two thirds majority in both chambers to override her veto. I supported all the bills.

SB 26 creates the Kansas Child Mutilation Prevention Act (Act). The bill would allow an individual who had gender reassignment service performed as a child to bring a civil cause of action under the Act against the physician who performed such service. The bill would establish the statute of limitations for such cause of action, the medically verifiable disorders of sex development to which the Act would not apply, the relief that could be sought, and the time frame to which the Act would apply. The provisions of the Act would not apply if the child was born with a medically verifiable disorder of sex development, as defined in the bill. The bill also would require the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts (Board) to revoke the license of a physician who performed a childhood gender reassignment service.

