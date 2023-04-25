As you read this, the legislature is in the final week of session which is called the veto session. The governor has vetoed several pieces of legislation which passed both houses by large margins. The House and Senate Leadership will decide which of the vetoed bills the chambers will attempt to override. It requires a two thirds majority in both chambers to override her veto. I supported all the bills.
SB 26 creates the Kansas Child Mutilation Prevention Act (Act). The bill would allow an individual who had gender reassignment service performed as a child to bring a civil cause of action under the Act against the physician who performed such service. The bill would establish the statute of limitations for such cause of action, the medically verifiable disorders of sex development to which the Act would not apply, the relief that could be sought, and the time frame to which the Act would apply. The provisions of the Act would not apply if the child was born with a medically verifiable disorder of sex development, as defined in the bill. The bill also would require the Kansas State Board of Healing Arts (Board) to revoke the license of a physician who performed a childhood gender reassignment service.
Senate Sub. for HB 2138. Require school district boards of education to adopt a policy regarding separate oversight accommodations for students of each biological sex during school district sponsored travel; permit local broadcasters to broadcast a school’s regular or postseason activities under certain criteria; and provide for administrative review by the State Board of Education of resolutions adopted by school district boards to permanently close a school building.
HB 2313. In the event an abortion or attempted abortion results in a child being born alive, the bill requires any health care provider present at the time the child is born alive to: Exercise the same degree of professional skill, care, and diligence, to preserve the life and health of the child as a reasonably diligent and conscientious health care provider would render to any other child born alive at the same gestational age; and ensure that the child who is born alive is immediately transported to a hospital. The bill requires any health care provider or any employee of a medical care facility who has knowledge of a failure to comply with the reporting requirements to immediately report such failure to an appropriate law enforcement agency.
Senate Substitute for HB 2344. Establishes child care licensing requirements relating to license capacity and staff-to-child ratios, eliminates certain license fees and training requirements, creates a process for day care facility licensees to apply for a temporary waiver of certain statutory requirements and authorizes the secretary to develop and operate pilot programs to increase child care facility availability or capacity.
SB 209. This bill changes the deadline for all advance voting ballots to be received by the county election officer from the third day following the date of the election to 7:00 p.m. on the date of the election. The deadline change applies to advance voting ballots received by mail or in the office of the county election officer, the satellite election office, any polling place, or a county-maintained election drop box.
Until next time, may the blessings of God be yours.
