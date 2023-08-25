Benjamin Gilmore grew up on sports, but was never aware of exactly the role that the culture and experience played in his life.
A successful high school career led the Doniphan West standout to Benedictine College, where he would continue his football career for two seasons before stepping away to focus on his academics. Even then, Gilmore did not fully understand the grasp that his athletic aspirations had on his everyday life and the difficulties that would come with letting go.
Fifteen years later, Gilmore is releasing "Playing the Game: Life After Sports," a book that leans on his experiences to help serve as a guide to gaining perspective when playing days come to an end. The project has been an ongoing passion for the Doniphan County native for years, but he says that the mental health crisis surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as experiencing the loss of three friends to suicides, spurred him to finish the book.
The church elder, volunteer and local businessman knew the time was right to share his story and how he climbed back from moments of despair and grow into a happy and fulfilling life with his wife and three children.
Ben was a four-sport athlete in high school, playing for Highland High and then Doniphan West after the merger, and put a high value on his time competing. Like it is for so many, being athlete was his lifestyle. After 2 years of playing at the collegiate level, with his GPA and mental health not at the level he wanted them to be, and realizing that football was not in his future, Gilmore says he knew it was time to move on, but was unprepared for the feelings of loss and the struggle that were ahead of him.
Falling into a deep depression, Gilmore came across quotes from motivational speaker Zig Ziglar, which led him into the world of self-help books, and eventually into a new perspective on his life and what it meant to no longer compete as an athlete.
Playing the Game: Life After Sports examines the cultural impact of sports, developing clarity, facing fear, self control, finding a mindset of happiness, and also delves into faith.
"I found my identity as a child of God," said the local author. "And it gives me hope and excitement for what comes next."
Gilmore says the book gets into some uncomfortable topics to help understand how vices can take us down the wrong path.
"The things we seek in life often lead to emptiness or dead ends," he said.
The book helps to provide a framework for course-correcting that dead end trajectory and focusing on finding happiness and satisfying the need for competition in everyday life.
Sales of "Playing the Game: Life After Sports" went live on Aug. 18 on Amazon, in hard copy or via eBook, with the hope for an audio book release in the near future.
The Morrill Public Library will host Gilmore for a book signing and author talk at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28. The public is welcome.
