The Brown County Commission met on Monday morning, and the group heard from members of the Brown County Liberty Alliance sharing their opinions on recent discussions of wind energy.
After Commissioner Bill Pollock shard that he has been in contact with attorneys specializing in wind energizing, Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl indicated that no wind farm has approached the county, but that their efforts are simply proactive. Jessica Gigstad of the Liberty Alliance discussed wind energy attorneys, while Lucas Heinen shared his opinions on wind energy within the county. Kendra Heinen suggested a public meeting to discuss wind energy, and County Attorney Kevin Hill said that it may be beneficial moving forward.
In other business:
* Landfill Director Charlie Brockhoff was present, and requested that the extra help at the landfill stay on a while longer.
* The commission heard an update on a needed tube, as well as the culvert replacement due to the 2019 storms.
* The commission also agreed to keep on a health screening nurse at the County Courthouse on a month by month basis.
* Don and Dan Copeland of All American Insurance gave a presentation on supplemental insurance products the company has to offer.
* The Commission was informed that Nicklas Benson of KCAMP Property Appraiser will be in Hiawatha to appraise six properties, and will be escorted by Commissioner Lehmkuhl.
* The group agreed to approve Allied Business Solutions to audit the county’s telecommunications bills.
* County Clerk Dawn Boyles informed the commission that the Sheriff’s Office will be offering CPR training to courthouse staff. Boyles also discussed a work session with the Commission set for April 20 to discuss restructuring the county’s salary and wage schedule.
* County IT Director Sandy Carter informed the commission that the department has hired a new employee.
* The commission also approved payroll in the amount of $137,180.30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.