The Morrill Public Library announced a change in a November author event.
Also set for this fall, is a book-signing on Saturday, Nov. 13 with D.K. Graham and at 10:30 a.m. Find more info and a link to all of D.K.
Graham's books in our library's catalog on the library website: www.hiawathalibrary.org/events/graham/.
Another event with Dr. Mary Bowman and Melodye Hathaway will be scheduled later in the fall.
