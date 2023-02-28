The Morrill Public Library has announced several book events and a YWCA special presentation for March.
First off, will be the community presentation in partnership with YWCA of Northeast Kansas "Overview of Human Trafficking," from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 at the library. This program features speaker Emily Steimel-Handy, WYCA CSE Public Education Coordinator.
In addition, the library is hosting several special book events this month.
The library is hosting Judith Sabbert for a book talk event at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. This book is a compilation of personal stories-sad and joyful, painful and funny. The book synopsis reads: "They are also universal stories that speak to our common humanity by embracing our fallibilities and weaknesses. Showing us at our lowest moments, they also shine a light, showing the way forward."
Sabbert grew up on a farm outside of White Cloud. Overcoming a number of life challenges, she chooses to live life to the fullest and embrace God and His angels.
This is a rescheduling of the January event that was canceled due to inclement weather.
On Wednesday, March 8, the Morning Book Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. to discuss "This Tender Land," by William Kent Krueger.
On Monday, March 13, the Diverse Voices Book Club will meet to discuss "Hell of a Book" by Jason Mott at 6 p.m.
The Evening Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 20 and discuss the "Yellow Wife" by Sadeqa Johnson.
On Tuesday, March 28, will be the book club Killer Reads at 6 p.m. This month will be a focus on "A True Crime Book Club American Predator" by Maureen Callahan.
