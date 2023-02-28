The Morrill Public Library has announced several book events and a YWCA special presentation for March.

First off, will be the community presentation in partnership with YWCA of Northeast Kansas "Overview of Human Trafficking," from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 at the library. This program features speaker Emily Steimel-Handy, WYCA CSE Public Education Coordinator.

