The Morrill Public Library is announcing a few new programs and bringing back some favorites with the New Year.
Senior Socials: While the library has offered youth programs for many years, it is now offering an opportunity for seniors to get together with Senior Socials. Make new acquaintances or bring your friends to this new library program meant to bring together the beloved seniors in our community.
The Senior Socials are set for the fourth Fridays of the month from 1-3 p.m. at the library. This month, the date is Jan. 27 and next month Feb. 24.
Wildlife Adventures: The library is bringing back a favorite youth program - called Wildlife Adventures and co-sponsored by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and K-State Research and Extension Brown County. This month, look for Wildlife Adventures at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. This is a program for first through eighth graders.
Evening Storytime: The library is continuing with it's Evening Storytime into the New Year. Spend an evening reading together at the library. while evening storytimes are open to everyone, stories and crafts are recommended for kids age 3 and older. This month's Evening Storytime is at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the Children's Library and next month the event is set for Feb. 15.
Tech Topics: The Morrill Public Library has partnered with Rainbow Communications to offer a new technology program.
Kelly Meyer, Community Services Librarian, said the library is very excited to be partnering with Rainbow Communications for the new Tech Topics Program.
They will be hosting the informational programs for the community the last Tuesdays of the month from noon to 2 p.m. at the library in the large meeting room.
The topic on Jan. 31 is Streaming Services 101 and the topic on Feb. 28 will be avoiding Spam and viruses. All are welcome to attend these events.
