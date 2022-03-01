Morrill Public Library has announced a new adventure!
Community Services Librarian Kelly Meyer said that Wildlife Adventures runs March, April and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 3:45pm.
She said that Alaine, with Kansas Wildlife and Parks, brings to Morrill Public Library a hands-on experience with local wildlife education. The hour-long programs cover a variety of topics, always emphasizing safety by protecting yourselves and the natural habitat you may be exploring.
These are free programs to the public, funded by Kansas Wildlife and Parks Department.
