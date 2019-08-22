The Morrill Public Library Board of Trustees announced the resignation of library director Jessica Ezell.
The board accepted Ezell’s resignation at the July 24 meeting and following an executive session voted to appoint Erin Verbick as interim director. She is a current employee of the library and a student in the Master of Library Science program with a concentration in Youth Services at Emporia State University. Verbick’s official interim duties begin Sept. 1.
“The Board of Trustees would like to thank Jessica Ezell for her service,” according to the library news release. “We are thankful for our hardworking staff who will support and assist Erin in her role as Interim Director.”
