Hiawatha’s library has finished up the first six weeks of their twelve week Summer Library Program, “Oceans of Possibilities.” Library staff have provided over 30 events just for summer so far, including weekly and bi-weekly programs for children and adults. Volunteers have been a big help, too, with event assistance, decorations, and even showing up to work on the front entrance’s landscaping.
Patrons are using the library’s digital reading tracker, Beanstack, more than ever with over 120,000 minutes logged and more than 2,000 books finished! For every 60 minutes logged (or 10 books for kids 5 and under) readers get virtual tickets for the library’s grand prize options. You can split up your tickets into the different options any way you like to get the most chances to win the option of your choice. Prizes include books, puzzles, children’s fishing kit, Kindle Fires, Librarian for a Day, and a private Movie Night at the Library.
Any person participating in summer activities can visit the upstairs information desk at the library once a week to grab a prize from the Treasure Chest. Patrons draw a bookmark at random and scratch off at the top to reveal what kind of prize to pick, like a book to take home, Play-Doh, insulated tumbler, sunglasses, or a stuffed animal.
Events for the second half of the summer:
Wildlife Adventures (July 12 at 3p; ages 8 and up recommended)
Yoga class with Carrie Potter (July 16 at 10:30a)
Library @ the Market (July 21st at 4p)
Studio Tuesdays at 10:30a (crafts, movies, and games for ages 12-17)
Gardening Series every other Wednesday at 5:30p (hosted by K-State Extension)
S.E.A.M.punk Pirates every Thursday in July at 11a (STEAM activities for those entering 3rd through 8th grades; hosted by K-State Extension)
Kids Krafts every Friday at 10:30a (ages 6-11 recommended)
Family Movies every Friday at 1p (all ages welcome)
The library continues to provide their regular programs during the summer months such as storytime, book clubs, writers club, knitting club, and quilters club.
Library director, Erin Verbick, and the entire board of trustees thanks every summer sponsor who donated items, gift certificates, and checks to the library to support their biggest summer yet. Special thanks goes to “Megalodon” Sac and Fox Casino for their donation of $2,000, and to “Killer Whale” Friends of Morrill Public Library for their donation of $1,500. Because of the generosity of Hiawatha’s community, Morrill Public Library was able to purchase over 250 books to give away this summer, ranging from picture books for early readers all the way to recent bestsellers for adults.
Anyone can sign up to enter a chance to win grand prizes before the summer ends at
hiawathalibrary.beanstack.org. The full summer catalog and calendar of events can be found at hiawathalibrary.org/slp-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.