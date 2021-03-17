The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and Morrill Public Library Director Erin Verbick was present to give an update on the library’s renovations.
Verbick shared that the project’s contractors have been busy, and the library is planning a re-opening on April 1. Verbick said that she will circulate updated safety protocols.
Verbick also said that the library is taking part in Library Giving Day for the second year in a row. Last year, the group was able to over $20,000. This year, proceeds will toward modernizing the library’s elevator, which has needed quite a few repairs in recent years.
The commission also heard from the Hiawatha Community Foundation regarding the proposed Championship Sports Complex. The group was asked to return with more information after presenting their plan for a three-phase baseball and softball complex at Noble Park. Noel Boye spoke for the group, and reiterated that the plan is not geared toward one side or the other, but will be a multi-use facility for both baseball and softball. Boye said the main item of interest for the group is acquiring a 50-year lease of the land, so fundraising efforts can begin in earnest.
The commission expressed some concerns about some of the particulars of the plan, but did ask City Attorney Andy Delaney to work up a potential lease agreement to be discussed at the next meeting.
In other business:
* The commission voted to approve a $1,100.74 rate concession to Ron Wright after a $2,700 water bill, voted to confirm new volunteer firefighter Russell Cousins, approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Brown County for the use of two hand sanitizer stations, a bid of $5,199 from Wolf River Nursery for plants for the city’s walking trail and planters, a $12,750 bid for a dump bed and authorized the sale of Early Bird Pool Passes through the month of April. The group also approved soliciting bids for 2 mowers for the Parks and Rec Department, as well as for a portable generator for the water department.
* The Commission also approved two bond issues. First, a proposal to refinance current bonds was approved which could save the city up to $704,000 over the next 23 years. Next, the group approved a motion to issue bonds early for the permanent financing of the Sales Tax Street project, which will offer over $49,000 in annual savings.
