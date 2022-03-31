Morrill Public Library is part of a coalition of libraries joining forces to raise funds through a Library Giving Day campaign. This one-day online fundraising event will occur on April 6 and reminds us that libraries serve as a cornerstone for our communities. For Library Giving Day last year, Morrill Public Library raised over $1,500 in donations.
For Library Giving Day this year, we are asking patrons to consider a few areas of need when donating.
Our top concern is the library’s beloved elevator. It has been a part of our historic building for 30 years and, unfortunately, the existing parts are wearing down at a fast rate. Due to the elevator’s age, these parts can be hard to find and in some instances, they have to be built from scratch to keep the elevator in operation. Updating the elevator is costly at upwards of $60,000. Please keep this service in mind as it is the only way wheelchair users and other patrons with limited mobility are able to access our second floor.
Another area of concern at our library is keeping up with the technology needs of our patrons. To continue to provide the internet access to our new hotspots, vital software for staff resources, and updating older equipment used by patrons, we are asking for donations in this area, too.
We encourage patrons and library lovers to make a gift in support of Morrill Public Library anytime now through April 6 by visiting us at hiawathalibrary.org/lgd-22.
Have a question? Email us at morrill@hiawathalibrary.org!
