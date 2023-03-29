Library

Morrill Public Library is part of a coalition of libraries joining forces to raise funds through a Library Giving Day campaign.

Library Director Erin Verbick said this one-day online fundraising event will occur on Tuesday, April 4, and reminds people that libraries serve as a cornerstone for our communities. Morrill Public Library has raised over $4,200 in donations in honor of Library Giving Day since 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.