Morrill Public Library is part of a coalition of libraries joining forces to raise funds through a Library Giving Day campaign.
Library Director Erin Verbick said this one-day online fundraising event will occur on Tuesday, April 4, and reminds people that libraries serve as a cornerstone for our communities. Morrill Public Library has raised over $4,200 in donations in honor of Library Giving Day since 2020.
Verbick said the library staff’s top concern is the highly-used elevator, which will cost $110,000.
"As the only way wheelchair users and other patrons with limited mobility are able to access our second floor, the elevator was installed more than 30 years ago and its existing parts are wearing down at a fast rate," she said. "Due to the elevator’s age, these parts can be hard to find and in some instances, they have to be built from scratch to keep the elevator in operation."
Another area of concern at the library is keeping up with the technology needs of patrons.
"To continue to provide internet access to our hotspots, vital software for staff resources, and update older equipment, we are asking for donations in this area, too," she said.
Patrons and library lovers can make a gift in support of Morrill Public Library anytime now through April 4 by visiting us at hiawathalibrary.org/lgd-23
