The Morrill Public Library hosted a special guest of the goat variety for Tuesday morning's storytime.
Lisa Thompson with Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue of Hiawatha brought Patrick to the special storytime in the downstairs meeting room Tuesday morning. For storytime, the featured books were written by Thompson's friend Leanne Lauricella, who also has a goat rescue called Goats of Anarchy.
Patrick was severely injured by a pig at a farm he formerly lived at. He was brought to Thompson and Ruby Slipper, where she fitted him in a harness type of wheelchair made specially for goats by a company called Handicapped Pets.
Patrick wheeled himself around the room and the kids enjoyed interacting with him.
Patrick is not the first goat that Thompson has had with disabilities. She talked about her first goat with special needs - Mona - who now runs the show at Ruby Slipper and is Thompson's special friend.
Thompson brings her goats inside her house for special times and often has them dressed up for holidays and other special days. She has a special barn for the goats with disabilities to keep them from other animals that may injure them further. Thompson told the kids that the goat's lifespan is typically 12-15 years.
Goats have to have protection from wild animals, she told the group of parents and children gathered for the storytime. Ruby Slipper has large guard dogs to protect the herd.
Thompson currently has about 20 goats in her care at Ruby Slipper, which is located just a few miles outside of Hiawatha.
Thompson gets funding to support the goat rescue mostly from donations, grants and support from local individuals and businesses. To find out more about Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue, find them on Facebook and Instagram. Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue is a
501(c)(3)rescue for goats in need of care. Donate to help me save more animals via PayPal: rubyslippergoatrescue@gmail.com.
