top story Library kicks off StoryWalk March 10 By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Mar 7, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the promise of better weather, Morrill Public Library is excited to be able to bring back the StoryWalk to the community.Kelly Meyer, Community Services Librarian, said the StoryWalk will be featuring the book "How to Say Hello to a Worm: A First Guide to Outside" by Kari Percival and will be from March 10-24."Learn about the magic of gardening and how to interact and connect with nature as you walk along the story," she said.Start the story at Morrill Public Library and follow it past the Hiawatha Police Station and around the Korthanke Memorial Fountain."We appreciate the Hiawatha Police Department and the City of Hiawatha for partnering with us on this community program," she said. More from this section Avril Lavigne kisses Tyga weeks after split from Mod Sun Motavizumab, Nirsevimab, Palivizumab Beneficial for RSV Prevention Will Sarah Ferguson be at King Charles' coronation? Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Commodity distribution set for new location HFED named as Chamber Member of the Month Vocal students sing into spring Library kicks off StoryWalk March 10 Hixson scholarship available for area seniors Pro-Life Essay scholarship deadline April 1 Brown County Sheriff Horton man enters guilty plea on child sex crime Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUpdate: Hiawatha man faces charges of promoting the selling of sexOzempic Face showing up in Topeka? Doctor ExplainsDetails of school track settlement releasedCity honors PD employee for years of serviceScary Trend in Wichita. Colon Cancer Diagnosis Soaring in Younger AmericansBankruptcy court record: Angry creditors lambast CEO of Kansas asset-swap businessJudge declares Illinois' gun ban unconstitutionalRockey, Martha-JeanPlummer, Robert J. 1977-2023Housh, Tommy M. Images Videos CommentedHigher Neighborhood Walkability Tied to Lower Gestational Diabetes Risk (3) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.