The Morrill Public Library is planning a Spring StoryWalk and are looking for business participants.
This is the third chapter of the StoryWalk events as sponsored by the Library and entails participating businesses displaying a poster in their front window that includes part of the story. The display needs to be in an easy to find window that readers can see as they walk around town and piece together the story.
"With the past successes we know it is a fun way to get the community involved in our vibrant downtown while promoting reading and healthy outdoor activity," said Kelly Meyer, community services librarian.
Meyer said the library wants to kick off this StoryWalk on March 11 and continue through the end of the month. This StoryWalk features the book Egg-napped by Marissa Montes.
Discovering one day that they have had their first egg, Mr. and Mrs. Gabbler are excited beyond words, but when the egg suddenly goes missing, it is up to them and all their forest friends to find out what has happened to it.
Contact the library at community@hiawathalibrary.org or call Meyer at 785-742-3831 if interested in participating.
