Library partners with Rainbow for new tech program By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Dec 29, 2022

The Morrill Public Library has partnered with Rainbow Communications to offer a new technology program.

Kelly Meyer, Community Services Librarian, said the library is very excited to be partnering with Rainbow Communications for the new Tech Topics Program.

They will be hosting the informational programs for the community the last Tuesdays of the month from noon to 2 p.m. at the library in the large meeting room.

The topic on Jan. 31 is Streaming Services 101 and the topic on Feb. 28 will be avoiding Spam and viruses. All are welcome to attend these events.
