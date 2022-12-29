2023 Jan & Feb - 9

The Morrill Public Library has partnered with Rainbow Communications to offer a new technology program.

Kelly Meyer, Community Services Librarian, said the library is very excited to be partnering with Rainbow Communications for the new Tech Topics Program.

