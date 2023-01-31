The Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha is partnering with the YWCA Northeast Kansas for a community educational programing that will bring a different topic and expert presentations each month to the area.
Kelly Meyer, Community Service Librarian, said there is no sign up for the new monthly presentations that were set to start in January, and will continue through October on Wednesday evenings. She said everyone is welcome, and the library has scheduled evening storytimes to coincide with those events for those who wish to attend and need places for their children to go.
Meyer said the January presentation was done by ZOOM because of weather, but has been rescheduled to March 8 for an in-person experience, which will expand the two presentations in March because of the rescheduling.
The YWCA of Northeast Kansas is a center for safety and empowerment, eliminating racism and empowering women.
The schedule of events for the Wednesday series, which are at 5:30 p.m. at the Morrill Public Library, 431 Oregon St., are:
Feb. 15: Teen Dating Violence with Jana's Campaign
March 8: Overview of Human Trafficking
March 22: Overview of Domestic Violence
April 19: Overview of Sexual Violence
May 17: Neurobiology of Trauma
June 14: Self-Care and Resiliency
July 19: Safety Planning
Aug. 16: Healthy Relationships
Sept. 13: Bystander Intervention
Oct. 18: (YWCA Week Without Violence) - "In Their Shoes" Domestic Violence simulation activity
