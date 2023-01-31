Ywca

The Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha is partnering with the YWCA Northeast Kansas for a community educational programing that will bring a different topic and expert presentations each month to the area.

Kelly Meyer, Community Service Librarian, said there is no sign up for the new monthly presentations that were set to start in January, and will continue through October on Wednesday evenings. She said everyone is welcome, and the library has scheduled evening storytimes to coincide with those events for those who wish to attend and need places for their children to go.

