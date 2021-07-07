The Morrill Public Library is planning its End-of-Summer Party on Saturday, July 17.
The event will start at 7 p.m. with activities, crafts and a movie behind the library.
"How to Train your Dragon" will be shown outside at dusk on the east side of the building.
People may sit in the Police Department's Parking lot and are allowed blankets and chairs.
Free popcorn and water will be provided with optional other snacks and refreshments for purchase.
