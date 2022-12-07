Library planning return of Community Art Show By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Dec 7, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Morrill Public Library is hosting the 2nd Annual Community Art Show. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Morrill Public Library is planning a special event to showcase local art talent.Celebrate the talent of Hiawatha with the return of the 2nd Annual Community Art Show. Anyone can bring in their works of art for display.Library organizers said the 2021 event saw metal sculptures, model cars, quilts, handmade greeting cards and many other pieces of traditional and nontraditional art.In addition, miniature canvases will be available at the circulation desk for patrons to pick up, create a mini masterpiece and return in time to be displayed with other art.Art is being accepted this week — Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 9. Drop off your works and fill out information slips for the title and medium of works.The library will display everyone’s art pieces from Monday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 18. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 will be a reception with live music and refreshments.Artists can pick up works beginning Dec. 19.Email community@hiawathalibrary.org or call 785-742-742-3831 for more information. More from this section John Frusciante needed to 'clear my head' with new solo album FDA: No Useful Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Left Against New COVID-19 Variants Kenan Thompson praises Keke Palmer for pitching Kenan and Kel sketch Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News HMS bands come together for Winter Concert City asks for community input on stoplight issue Standing guard for the season Big 12 gets best of both worlds as KSU reigns and TCU enters playoff Wenger group wins the Marel Pet Food Fundraiser Juvenile struck by vehicle near HMS Horton Charger Sports Update County Commissioners return to ARPA talks Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFirst Street stop lights could cost $250K for total replacementCommissioner appointment debated at Hiawatha City meetingDoniphan West Boys BasketballStacie's Dance presents 'Christmas Dance'Kansas collects $642.3 Million in total taxes for NovemberHiawatha teams kick off season with scrimmagesCity asks for community input on stoplight issueHHS bands present Winter ConcertHorton’s 2022 Luminaries – Festival of Lights set for Dec. 4COVID vaccine mandate for troops may finally get the axe via military budget Images Videos CommentedSmall Businesses Seek Talent, Technology to Succeed (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
